Najeeb Ahmed case: Court reserves order on CBI plea to make suspected students take polygraph test
The agency submitted its investigation status report to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
The Patiala House Court on Monday reserved its order on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s plea to conduct lie-detector tests on nine students of Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University who are suspected to be behind the disappearance of fellow student Najeeb Ahmed, ANI reported.
Last month, the court heard the agency’s plea seeking the students’ consent for undergoing the polygraph test, and asked the nine to file their replies by November 10.
The agency on Tuesday submitted its investigation status report to the Delhi High Court, PTI reported. It has reportedly told the court that the autorickshaw driver, who the Delhi Police claimed to have dropped Ahmed at Jamia Millia Islamia university, has retracted his statement.
On October 15, 2016, Najeeb Ahmed, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, was spotted getting into an autorickshaw on the campus, allegedly after a scuffle at his hostel with activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s students’ wing. Ahmed has not been seen since, and more than a year later, the authorities are yet to find him.