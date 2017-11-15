Sheena Bora murder case: Accused Indrani Mukerjea claims her husband may be framing her
She said her estranged husband may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter.
Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday claimed that she believed her estranged husband Peter Mukerjea had conspired with others to abduct her daughter. Indrani alleged that he have been involved in Bora’s disappearance, PTI reported. Indrani Mukerjea submitted an application before the trial court seeking Peter Mukerjea’s call data records from an alternate number.
“I have strong reasons to believe that Peter Mukerjea, with the assistance of other persons, including [accused turned approver] Shyamwar Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence,” the application read, according to PTI.
She further claimed that Peter Mukerjea may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence the witnesses. She sought the call data records for the period between January 2012 and December 2012, and from January 2015 to December 2015.
Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled in a car on April 24, 2012, following which her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested after the case came to light in 2015. Indrani Mukerjea’s former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her driver were arrested as the co-accused in the case. Mumbai Police also arrested Indrani’s husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea for allegedly abetting in the murder. The driver Shyamvar Rai has since turned an approver in the case.