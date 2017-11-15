IIM Lucknow student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide
The police suspect that the 25-year-old was depressed or had some other personal problem.
A 25-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday. The Lucknow Police said that they suspect Mukherjee committed suicide as the door was locked from the inside, PTI reported. No suicide note was found.
The student, Soham Mukherjee, was a second-year postgraduate student who was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati, the university said in a press release. He was a “consistently well-performing student” from Kolkata, it said. “His parents have been informed.”
The police have seized Mukherjee’s laptop and cell phone as part of their investigation.
An initial investigation has suggested that he committed suicide as he was either depressed or had a personal problem, an official said. Mukherjee had not attended classes since the beginning of this week. He did not receive any of his classmates’ phone calls since Wednesday morning, the police said.