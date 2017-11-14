Gurugram school murder: Boy’s father wants juvenile board to try 16-year-old accused as an adult
Barun Thakur’s plea also asks the board to assess the Class 11 student’s mental and physical capacity to commit the crime.
The father of the Class 2 Ryan International School student, who was killed in September, moved the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurugram on Wednesday, requesting that the 16-year-old accused of the murder should be tried as an adult, The Indian Express reported. The board accepted Barun Thakur’s application and slated it for hearing on November 22, his lawyer Sushil Tekriwal said.
The document submitted by Thakur’s counsel defines the murder as “heinous, barbarous, diabolical, cold blooded and rarest in nature”. It also asks the Juvenile Justice Board to compile a “social background report, social investigation report, physical and mental drug assessment report and preliminary assessment report” of the accused Class 11 student. This, the plea says, will help determine the accused’s “mental and physical capacity” to commit the murder.
The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom in the school in Gurugram on September 8. An autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Class 11 student is believed to have murdered the eight-year-old to delay a parent-teach meeting and an examination.
On October 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation said the 16-year-old had confessed to the crime. However, the Class 11 student’s father claimed that this was a conspiracy to frame his son. On October 11, the father alleged that his son was “tortured and brutally thrashed” in CBI custody, a claim the agency denied.
On Thursday, a court will hear the bail application of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor the Gurugram Police had initially charged with the murder. Kumar’s lawyer Mohit Verma had said on October 10 that after the conductor was discharged , he would file a case against the officers who accused him of the murder.