The big news: Study finds Modi’s popularity intact despite note ban and GST, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Thousands of Bengaluru doctors joined the strike even after six patients died, and the increase in parking fees in Delhi was revoked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
- Thousands of Bengaluru doctors join strike against medical bill amendments, at least 6 patients dead: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would talk with agitating doctors after 22,000 of them went on an indefinite strike from Thursday.
- Hike in parking fees, ban on entry of trucks imposed to tackle Delhi pollution revoked: The Environment Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority had also asked the Delhi Metro to slash fares for at least 10 days.
- Despite Army’s denial, African Union says military takeover in Zimbabwe seems like a coup: President Robert Mugabe and is family have been confined to their house since Wednesday.
- Stocks of oil refiners lift share indices in early trade, Sensex crosses 33,000: The companies gained because of a fall in crude prices overnight.
- Murdered Gurugram schoolboy’s father wants juvenile board to try 16-year-old accused as an adult: Barun Thakur’s plea also asks the board to assess the Class 11 student’s mental and physical capacity to commit the crime.
- Indian companies created over 1.13 lakh jobs in the US, finds study: The report, released every two years, comes at a time when the Trump administration is putting in place policies to protect American workers.
- Military committed ‘widespread rape’ as Rohingya women fled burning villages, says Human Rights Watch: The abused women reported ‘days of agony walking with swollen and torn genitals through jungle’. Witnesses also recounted seeing women raped and then killed.
- UN Security Council to vote on rival resolutions by US, Russia on inquiry into Syria chemical attack: The draft bids address possibly extending the investigation into the sarin gas strike in Khan Sheikhun, allegedly by the Bashar al-Assad government.
- Bengal can have rosogolla, Odisha wants Geographical Indication tag for its own rasagola: The state said Odisha’s rasagola sweet ‘dates back to more than 800 years’.