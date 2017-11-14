quick reads

The big news: Study finds Modi’s popularity intact despite note ban and GST, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Thousands of Bengaluru doctors joined the strike even after six patients died, and the increase in parking fees in Delhi was revoked.

by 
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.   
  2. Thousands of Bengaluru doctors join strike against medical bill amendments, at least 6 patients dead: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would talk with agitating doctors after 22,000 of them went on an indefinite strike from Thursday.   
  3. Hike in parking fees, ban on entry of trucks imposed to tackle Delhi pollution revoked: The Environment Pollution (Control and Prevention) Authority had also asked the Delhi Metro to slash fares for at least 10 days.   
  4. Despite Army’s denial, African Union says military takeover in Zimbabwe seems like a coup: President Robert Mugabe and is family have been confined to their house since Wednesday.   
  5. Stocks of oil refiners lift share indices in early trade, Sensex crosses 33,000: The companies gained because of a fall in crude prices overnight.   
  6. Murdered Gurugram schoolboy’s father wants juvenile board to try 16-year-old accused as an adult: Barun Thakur’s plea also asks the board to assess the Class 11 student’s mental and physical capacity to commit the crime.  
  7. Indian companies created over 1.13 lakh jobs in the US, finds study: The report, released every two years, comes at a time when the Trump administration is putting in place policies to protect American workers.   
  8. Military committed ‘widespread rape’ as Rohingya women fled burning villages, says Human Rights Watch: The abused women reported ‘days of agony walking with swollen and torn genitals through jungle’. Witnesses also recounted seeing women raped and then killed.   
  9. UN Security Council to vote on rival resolutions by US, Russia on inquiry into Syria chemical attack: The draft bids address possibly extending the investigation into the sarin gas strike in Khan Sheikhun, allegedly by the Bashar al-Assad government.
  10. Bengal can have rosogolla, Odisha wants Geographical Indication tag for its own rasagola: The state said Odisha’s rasagola sweet ‘dates back to more than 800 years’.   
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.