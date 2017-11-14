NGT asks schools, colleges in Delhi to install rainwater harvesting systems within two months
If the institutions fail to set up the systems within the stipulated time, it will have to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
The National Green Tribunal on Thursday directed all government and private schools and colleges in Delhi to install rainwater harvesting systems on their premises within two months, PTI reported. The bench said if an institution fails to set up the system within the stipulated time, it will have to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
The tribunal formed a committee of officials from the education department of the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department and others to inspect the premises. It will also grant permissions to set up the rainwater harvesting systems. The cost for the installation will be borne by the school and college authorities.
The tribunal asked institutions to inform the committee within a week if it was not possible to install the system. “Upon inspection, if it feels that there is no possibility of setting up such system, then the panel may issue exemption certificate,” the NGT said.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed that government departments, educational institutions and residential societies have either not installed rainwater harvesting systems or have they are dysfunctional.