Delhi government will soon deliver public services at home, Kejriwal calls scheme ‘historic’
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said services like water connections, ration cards and drivers licences will be covered in the first phase of the scheme.
The Delhi government on Thursday announced that as many as 40 public services will soon be available at citizens’ doorsteps. The scheme is expected to be rolled out in three to four months, under which officials will go to people’s homes to complete paperwork and collect payment.
“Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, marriage registration, among others will be covered in the first phase, ” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told journalists at a press conference. “Mobile Sahayak will be hired through a private agency that would set up call centres.” He added that the idea behind the service is to kill long queues.
The decision introduce the service was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Forty more such services will be added to the scheme in the next phase.
Consumers will be charged a nominal fee for the delivery of services, which has not yet been decided. “Delhi people will have time to work on actual things rather than going to find documents and filing them,” Kejriwal said.
The chief minister called the scheme historic, saying it was the first of its kind in the country. “It was possible only because people voted for an honest government,” Kejriwal claimed on Twitter. “No more middlemen, no more speed money. Congrats, Delhi.”