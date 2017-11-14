The big news: Markets soar after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The police said the Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT has not surrendered, and the NGT allowed construction works to resume in Delhi-NCR.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sensex and Nifty soar after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating: The BSE index surged over 400 points and Nifty crossed the 10,300 mark after the agency praised government reforms, including the GST and demonetisation.
- Police say Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT has not surrendered, only contacted family: Majid Irshad Khan is believed to have joined the terror outfit after the funeral of a militant friend who was killed in an encounter.
- NGT lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-National Capital Region: The High Court allowed the half-marathon scheduled for November 19 to go ahead after organisers said they can handle emergencies.
- The education system is my biggest disappointment about India, says Bill Gates: On the Swachh Bharat campaign, the Microsoft co-founder said the challenge was to ensure that people use the toilets built for them.
- Vote for BJP or face difficulties, Uttar Pradesh party leader tells Muslims: Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava made the statement while campaigning for his wife Shashi, who is contesting the municipal elections.
- Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is refusing to step down, says report: The country’s military said it is in talks with the leader and is in the process of identifying the “criminals” around him.
- Sebi to investigate how company earnings were leaked on WhatsApp groups: The investigation comes after a Reuters report documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian firms being circulated in chatrooms.
- Russia vetoes UN resolution to extend inquiry into Syria chemical attack: This is the 10th United Nations resolution on Syria that Moscow has rejected since the conflict began in 2011.
- Green court allows construction activities in Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati, but with riders: The tribunal stressed that the work cannot alter the micro-ecology, embankments or courses of rivers in areas proposed to develop the city.
- Air force chief says Rafale deal is not overpriced, praises Centre’s negotiations: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Modi of altering the agreement with France ‘for the benefit of one businessman’.