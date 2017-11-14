quick reads

The big news: Markets soar after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The police said the Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT has not surrendered, and the NGT allowed construction works to resume in Delhi-NCR.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sensex and Nifty soar after Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating: The BSE index surged over 400 points and Nifty crossed the 10,300 mark after the agency praised government reforms, including the GST and demonetisation.   
  2. Police say Kashmiri footballer who joined LeT has not surrendered, only contacted family: Majid Irshad Khan is believed to have joined the terror outfit after the funeral of a militant friend who was killed in an encounter.
  3. NGT lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-National Capital Region: The High Court allowed the half-marathon scheduled for November 19 to go ahead after organisers said they can handle emergencies.
  4. The education system is my biggest disappointment about India, says Bill Gates: On the Swachh Bharat campaign, the Microsoft co-founder said the challenge was to ensure that people use the toilets built for them.   
  5. Vote for BJP or face difficulties, Uttar Pradesh party leader tells Muslims: Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava made the statement while campaigning for his wife Shashi, who is contesting the municipal elections.   
  6. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is refusing to step down, says report: The country’s military said it is in talks with the leader and is in the process of identifying the “criminals” around him.   
  7. Sebi to investigate how company earnings were leaked on WhatsApp groups: The investigation comes after a Reuters report documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian firms being circulated in chatrooms.   
  8. Russia vetoes UN resolution to extend inquiry into Syria chemical attack: This is the 10th United Nations resolution on Syria that Moscow has rejected since the conflict began in 2011.   
  9. Green court allows construction activities in Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati, but with riders: The tribunal stressed that the work cannot alter the micro-ecology, embankments or courses of rivers in areas proposed to develop the city.
  10. Air force chief says Rafale deal is not overpriced, praises Centre’s negotiations: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Modi of altering the agreement with France ‘for the benefit of one businessman’. 
Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.