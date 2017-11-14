Civil Aviation

Number of domestic flyers highest ever in October, breaches 1 crore for second time

SpiceJet had the highest seat occupancy during the month while IndiGo had the best on-time performance.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

The number of passengers on domestic flights was the highest ever in October, breaching the 1-crore mark for the second time, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday showed.

As many as 1.04 crore passengers flew in domestic flights during the month, 20.5% higher than the same month in 2016. The first time it had first crossed the 1-crore mark was in May when the DGCA reported it at 1.02 crore.

SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor in October – 93.7%. Passenger load factor denotes the percentage of seats that are occupied in flights. All major airlines, except Air India, had passenger load factor of over 80% in October.

IndiGo had the most passengers in October at 41.3 lakh. The second and third spots were taken by Jet Airways and SpiceJet. While Jet Airways flew 15.9 lakh passengers, SpiceJet had 13.7 lakh.

IndiGo flights also had the best on-time performance at four major airports as 83.9% of its flights arrived and departed on time. On-time performance is recorded at the Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports. SpiceJet was second, with 83.3%. Jet Airways and Jet Lite flights had the worst on-time performance rate at 64%.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.