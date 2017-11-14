Assembly elections

Sex CD row: Patidar leader Hardik Patel takes a poetic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The 22-year-old leader subverted the lyrics of the 1970 song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’.

by 
Hardik Patel/Twitter

Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party after an alleged sex CD purportedly showing him were circulated on social media.

Patel took on Modi by subverting the lyrics of the song “Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se” from the 1970 Bollywood film Gopi. In the poem, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti national convenor criticised the government on several subjects, including the Ayodhya Ram temple matter, Dalit problems and cow vigilantism.

He also made references to the temple being made for Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. The Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday set up a shrine in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior for Godse. The right-wing organisation said it installed Godse’s bust to mark the anniversary of his execution.

In his poem, Patel also referred to Modi’s estranged relationship with Jashodaben. He also implied that the BJP and the prime minister were behind the alleged tapes featuring him.

So far, two CDs showing Hardik Patel are being circulated on social media. The PAAS on Thursday had claimed that the BJP had prepared to release 52 morphed clips involving its members – 22 were of Hardik Patel alone. It had also alleged that the BJP and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were behind the release of the CDs.

The row over the CD comes at a time when political parties are strengthening their campaign for the upcoming Assembly election. Gujarat will go to polls on December 9 and December 14.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.