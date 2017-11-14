The big news: Centre says Congress’ allegations on Rafale deal shameful, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Kashmiri footballer who had joined LeT returned home, and the EC granted the JD(U)’s arrow symbol to the Nitish Kumar-led faction.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defends Rafale contract, calls Congress’ charges shameful: She said the deal was delayed by the Congress’ inaction when it was in power.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police say footballer who joined LeT has returned home: Majid Irshad Khan is believed to have joined the terror outfit after the funeral of a militant friend who was killed in an encounter.
- Nitish Kumar’s camp is the real JD(U), can use the arrow symbol, says Election Commission: The other faction, led by Sharad Yadav, had also staked claim to the symbol.
- Patidar leader Hardik Patel takes a poetic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The 22-year-old leader subverted the lyrics of the 1970 song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’.
- Karnataka HC asks private hospitals to restore services after many OPDs stay shut: The bench said basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen.
- India’s Dalveer Bhandari eyes last ICJ seat, fresh round of voting on Monday: The competing judges, Bhandari and Britain’s Christopher Greenwood, are both seeking re-election to the International Court of Justice.
- Man arrested in New Delhi for molesting two women outside ITO metro station: The Patiala House Court sent him to 14-day police custody.
- Puma apologises for graffiti on Old Delhi heritage building, says it was ‘unintentional’: The owner of the property had allowed the artwork and was happy to keep it even after the advertisement was shot, the company said.
- Kerala hotelier’s son dies in car crash in Thiruvananthapuram: The police refused to confirm reports that 21-year-old Adarsh SP was racing his brand new car when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a pole.
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance since Army’s takeover: He attended the graduation ceremony at a Harare university.