BJP leader Mukul Roy alleges phone tapping, moves Delhi High Court to demand CBI investigation
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the former TMC MP of appropriate action after his complaint is examined.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy on Friday moved the Delhi High Court, alleging that his phones were being tapped by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government. He demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the matter, PTI reported.
His case has been listed for hearing on November 20. Roy, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had joined the BJP on November 3.
Roy said his four mobile phones and one landline phone were being tapped. “My movements were constantly tracked during my stay in Kolkata, Delhi and Gujarat,” he told News18. “Even Trinamool Congress leaders are also under scanner and state agencies are tapping their phones.”
In his plea, Roy said his telecom service providers – MTNL and Vodafone – should be asked to show the court if there are any orders issued by the Centre or the state government to intercept his conversations, PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday told Roy that appropriate action will be taken after his complaint was examined, PTI reported. Roy had written to Singh on October 3 alleging that his movements were being monitored by the West Bengal administration.