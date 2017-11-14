Income Tax officials raid Sasikala’s properties in Chennai
The sleuths also carried out searches at the houses of the jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader’s relatives.
The Income Tax Department officials conducted raids at VK Sasikala’s properties in Chennai’s Poes Garden on Friday, reported ANI. The I-T sleuths also carried out searches at the houses of the jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader’s relatives.
Heavy security was deployed in the area. The raids are believed to be a continuation of the searches carried out since November 9 at the offices of Tamil newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR, Jaya TV, and the residence of the channel’s Managing Director Vivek Jayaraman and his sister Krishna Priya, who are Sasikala’s nephew and niece. Last week’s search operation went on for three days.
“This is just political vendetta and targeting of one family,” VP Kalairajan, a supporter of Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran and former MLA, told ANI.
More details are awaited.
Last week’s searches were connected to several high value deposits allegedly made and rerouted through different companies in the months after demonetisation, Income Tax officials in Chennai had earlier told Scroll.in. They are also connected to dubious investments, fund flow and fudging of accounts.