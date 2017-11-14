UK: Three feared dead after plane and helicopter crash mid-air in Buckinghamshire
At least three are feared dead after an aircraft and a helicopter collided mid-air on Friday over United Kingdom’s Buckinghamshire, The Telegraph reported. Wreckage from both aircraft landed near Waddesdon Manor.
A Wycombe Air Park spokesperson said both aircraft had come from the airfield near High Wycombe, the BBC reported. “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including a Thames Valley air ambulance, two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a rapid response vehicle,” South Central Ambulance Service said.
The fire brigade was also deployed for rescue work, and at least 30 fire service staff were working with the police, ambulance and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.
The helicopter was part of the fleet belonging to Heli Air and was carrying two people, according to The Telegraph. “We can confirm that neither of the aircraft concerned has a connection with either our air force nor the military, and this is as much as we know at this time,” RAF Halton, one of the largest Royal Air Force stations in the UK, said in a statement.