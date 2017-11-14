quick reads

The big news: I-T department searches offices at Jayalalithaa’s home, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The CBFC returned Padmavati’s censor certificate application, and an earthquake struck Tibet this morning.

by 
PTI file photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. I-T officials search offices at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden: They searched the rooms used by Sasikala and the late chief minister’s assistant, but not her home, reports said.
  2. Censor board rejects Padmavati application, says it is incomplete: Doubts increase over whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie will be able to keep its December 1 release date.
  3. 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet, no casualties reported yet: The epicentre was Tibet’s Nyingchi region, which is close to the Arunachal Pradesh border.
  4. Vijay Mallya now sued by Diageo for alleged breach of contract: The liquor company has filed proceedings to get back the $40 million it paid the Kingfisher chief as part of his payout in 2016.
  5. ED files money laundering case against retired Orissa High Court judge: IM Quddusi is accused of corruption for allegedly helping a barred medical college in Lucknow settle the matter in the Supreme Court.  
  6. Karnataka HC asks private hospitals to restore services after many OPDs stay shut: The bench said basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen.  
  7. Nitish Kumar’s camp is the real JD(U), can use the arrow symbol, says Election Commission: The other faction, led by Sharad Yadav, had also staked claim to the symbol.
  8. BJP leader Mukul Roy alleges phone tapping, moves Delhi High Court to demand CBI investigation: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the former TMC MP of appropriate action after his complaint is examined.
  9. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance since Army’s takeover: He attended the graduation ceremony at a Harare university.
  10. Army dog wins highest gallantry award for helping British troops fight against Taliban: Mali ‘continued his duties’ despite being severely injured in grenade blasts in Afghanistan in 2012.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.