The big news: I-T department searches offices at Jayalalithaa’s home, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBFC returned Padmavati’s censor certificate application, and an earthquake struck Tibet this morning.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T officials search offices at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden: They searched the rooms used by Sasikala and the late chief minister’s assistant, but not her home, reports said.
- Censor board rejects Padmavati application, says it is incomplete: Doubts increase over whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie will be able to keep its December 1 release date.
- 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet, no casualties reported yet: The epicentre was Tibet’s Nyingchi region, which is close to the Arunachal Pradesh border.
- Vijay Mallya now sued by Diageo for alleged breach of contract: The liquor company has filed proceedings to get back the $40 million it paid the Kingfisher chief as part of his payout in 2016.
- ED files money laundering case against retired Orissa High Court judge: IM Quddusi is accused of corruption for allegedly helping a barred medical college in Lucknow settle the matter in the Supreme Court.
- Karnataka HC asks private hospitals to restore services after many OPDs stay shut: The bench said basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen.
- Nitish Kumar’s camp is the real JD(U), can use the arrow symbol, says Election Commission: The other faction, led by Sharad Yadav, had also staked claim to the symbol.
- BJP leader Mukul Roy alleges phone tapping, moves Delhi High Court to demand CBI investigation: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the former TMC MP of appropriate action after his complaint is examined.
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance since Army’s takeover: He attended the graduation ceremony at a Harare university.
- Army dog wins highest gallantry award for helping British troops fight against Taliban: Mali ‘continued his duties’ despite being severely injured in grenade blasts in Afghanistan in 2012.