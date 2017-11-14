Bhopal: Three men arrested for raping 10-year-old over three months
The police also arrested a woman who let the three accused use her house to rape the child.
The Bhopal police have arrested three men, including a 65-year-old security guard, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl several times over three months, PTI reported.
The men, Nanhu Lal, 65, Gokul Panwala, 45, and Gyanendra Pandit, 36, lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl. The police also arrested a woman, Suman Pandey, who let the men use her house to rape the girl.
The police said Pandey would offer the girl chocolates to take her to the house. The four constantly threatened the Class 5 student not to talk about the assault. The police said her mother, who works as a domestic help, came to them with the complaint after she noticed a change in her daughter’s behaviour and spoke to her.
“She told us the girl was unusually quiet for a few days,” Jehangirabad Police Station Inspector Preetam Singh Thakur said. “Initially, she did not speak, but later told her mother what was happening.” All four face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Earlier this month, four people were arrested for abducting and raping a 19-year old civic services aspirant in Bhopal.