The big news: Dinakaran objects to I-T searches at Jayalalithaa’s residence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India and China held their first talks since the standoff at Doklam, and Robert Mugabe’s own party has asked him to quit as Zimbabwe president.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I-T officials search offices at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden: They searched the rooms used by Sasikala and the late chief minister’s assistant, but not her home, reports said.
- India, China hold first border talks after Doklam standoff: The talks were ‘constructive and forward-looking’, the Indian embassy said.
- Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s own party asks him to step down, to hold rally today: The Army, which earlier this week detained Mugabe, is supporting the ruling party’s agitation.
- 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet, no casualties reported: The epicentre was Tibet’s Nyingchi region, which is close to the Arunachal Pradesh border.
- Censor board rejects Padmavati application, says it is incomplete: Doubts increase over whether Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie will be able to keep its December 1 release date.
- ED files money laundering case against retired Orissa High Court judge: IM Quddusi is accused of corruption for allegedly helping a barred medical college in Lucknow settle the matter in the Supreme Court.
- Vijay Mallya now sued by Diageo for alleged breach of contract: The liquor company has filed proceedings to get back the $40 million it paid the Kingfisher chief as part of his payout in 2016.
- Three men arrested in Bhopal for raping 10-year-old over three months: The police also arrested a woman who let the three accused use her house to rape the child.
- Bill Gates to help Uttar Pradesh fight encephalitis: In 2017, the disease affected 4,772 children; 588 of them died.
- Doctors treating North Korean soldier who defected to the South find 11-inch worm in his stomach: Dozens of parasitic worms were found in the soldier’s digestive tract, highlighting the levels of malnutrition and poor hygiene in the isolated nation.