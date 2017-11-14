2016 Kopardi gangrape: Ahmednagar court convicts all three accused
The court found them guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy.
A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Saturday convicted three men for raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl in Kopardi village in 2016, PTI reported. The court is likely to pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 22.
The three accused were identified as Jitendra Babulal Shinde, Santosh Gorakh Bhawal and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume. Additional Special Judge Suvarna Kevale found them guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy, and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
In July 2016, massive protests broke out in Maharashtra after the three men raped and murdered the girl belonging to the Maratha community. During protests, the Maratha community demanded death sentence for the accused.
Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the case, said there was a total of 24 circumstantial evidences produced before the court during the trial, Hindustan Times reported. “The forensic tests proved that the blood stains of victim were found on the clothes of convict,” he said. “The court also accepted this and held the three accused guilty.”