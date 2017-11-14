Jammu and Kashmir: 5 militants, one IAF personnel killed in encounter in Bandipora, says Army
Two Army personnel were injured in the gunfight.
Security forces killed five militants in an encounter in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, the Army said. One Indian Air Force Garud commando was also killed in the encounter, while two Army personnel were injured, ANI reported.
The operation in Bandipora is currently underway.
A joint team of 13 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
“As the cordon around the hiding terrorists was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering an encounter, which is now going on,” Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, according to IANS.
Internet services were suspended in Hajin area in view of the ongoing operation, ANI reported.