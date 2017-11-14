The big news: 26/11 attack mastermind’s nephew killed in Jammu and Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An Indian won the Miss World title after 17 years, and the NCP said it will ally with the Congress to contest the Gujarat elections.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Six militants, one IAF personnel killed in encounter in Bandipora: Two Army personnel were injured in the gunfight.
- India’s Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017: Chhillar is only the sixth Indian to have won the title.
- Nationalist Congress Party to contest Gujarat Assembly elections in alliance with Congress: The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti gave the Congress a 24-hour deadline to declare its stand on the reservation status for the community.
- Ensure ‘Padmavati’ is not released without necessary changes, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje writes to Centre: Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi criticised the makers of Padmavati for screening it to select people.
- I-T officials search offices at Jayalalithaa’s residence in Poes Garden: They searched the rooms used by Sasikala and the late chief minister’s assistant, but not her home, reports said.
- Farooq Abdullah reiterates his stand on PoK, says ‘How many more pieces will you cut India into?’: The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of creating a communal divide in India.
- Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday to approve party’s presidential election schedule: The meeting is expected to pave way for the formal election of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief.
- Ahmednagar court convicts all three accused in 2016 Kopardi gangrape case: The court found them guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy.
- Despite Moody’s rating upgrade, Indian economy is ‘not out of woods’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for its ‘undue haste’ in implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- Doctors treating North Korean soldier who defected to the South find 11-inch worm in his stomach: Dozens of parasitic worms were found in the soldier’s digestive tract, highlighting the levels of malnutrition and poor hygiene in the isolated nation.