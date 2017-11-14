Bhaichung Bhutia offers to train Kashmiri youth who returned home after quitting Lashkar-e-Taiba

India football great Bhaichung Bhutia has written to the Jammu and Kashmir Football Federation offering a training stint to Kashmiri youngster Majid Khan, a footballer who recently returned after quitting the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“I was very sad to read reports of Majid joining a terrorist organisation. Football has provided solace to many over the years and I felt he requires a platform to play the ‘Beautiful game,’ again,” Bhutia said in a statement released by All India Football Federation (AIFF).
“I have already touched base with the J&K Football Association offering him to train with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in Delhi. I want him to train under my coaches and then we can decide where he stands as a player. I believe he deserves an opportunity and hence, felt best to open the doors for him,” Bhutia added.
Majid’s case drew media attention after his mother Ashiya Begum took to social media in a bid to convince her son to come back home after it became apparent that he had joined the terrorist outfit.
“I also read that he has been a promising footballer since his childhood and has even won quite many trophies,” the 40-year-old explained.
He further said: “Once you start kicking the ball again, you never know, your lives may just kick-off again. We want Majid to come back to normal life at the earliest.”