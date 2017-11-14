Zimbabwe: Thousands hold rallies to thank Army, demand President Robert Mugabe’s resignation
Mugabe is likely to meet the Army commanders on Sunday morning.
Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans held rallies across the country on Saturday, cheering for the military and demanding the resignation of President Robert Mugabe. The rallies come days after the Army took over and put the leader under house arrest.
Mugabe will meet Army commanders on Sunday morning, the state-run TV channel said. The central committee of his ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front, will also meet on Sunday when it is likely to sack the 93-year-old as their leader, BBC reported.
During the rally, citizens were seen hugging soldiers, waving placards reading “Mugabe must go” and “Enough is enough”. There were cries of “Chiwenga, lead the war to remove Mugabe”, in reference to Army General Constantino Chiwenga, Al Jazeera reported.
Some other placards said “Go, go, our general!” and “Leadership is not sexually transmitted” – the latter referring to Mugabe’s succession plans.
On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces took over the headquarters of state broadcaster ZBC and detained Mugabe and his family at their home.
Earlier, ZANU-PF branches in all 10 provinces met and called for Mugabe’s wife Grace, whose ambitions to succeed her husband triggered the political crisis, to resign from the party. On Thursday, the country’s interim government announced that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mugabe fired, was likely to lead the country.
Mugabe, who has been at Zimbabwe’s helm since independence from Britain in 1980, is reportedly refusing to step down. His government has been accused of several human rights violations. He is also accused of maladministration, which has led to a collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy and healthcare system, among other administrative failures.