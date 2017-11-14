The big news: Congress meet likely to pave way for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The 26/11 attack mastermind’s nephew was killed in an encounter in Kashmir, and the Zimbabwe president will meet Army commanders on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday to approve party’s presidential election schedule: The meeting is expected to pave way for the formal election of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief.
- Six militants, one IAF personnel killed in encounter in Bandipora: Two Army personnel were injured in the gunfight.
- Thousands hold rallies to thank Zimbabwe Army, demand President Robert Mugabe’s resignation: Mugabe is likely to meet the Army commanders on Sunday morning.
- India’s Manushi Chhillar crowned Miss World 2017: Chhillar is only the sixth Indian to have won the title.
- Nationalist Congress Party to contest Gujarat Assembly elections in alliance with Congress: The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti gave the Congress a 24-hour deadline to declare its stand on the reservation status for the community.
- ‘Your boss is silencing you’, Rahul Gandhi hits back at Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Rafale deal: The Congress vice president asked why the contract was awarded to a company with that had ‘no defence experience’.
- Ensure ‘Padmavati’ is not released without necessary changes, Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje writes to Centre: Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi criticised the makers of Padmavati for screening it to select people.
- Despite Moody’s rating upgrade, Indian economy is ‘not out of woods’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for its ‘undue haste’ in implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- Ahmednagar court convicts all three accused in 2016 Kopardi gangrape case: The court found them guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy.
- Malcolm Young, co-founder of hard rock band AC/DC, dies at 64: He had been suffering from dementia since 2014.