‘Padmavati’ row: Shabana Azmi asks film industry to boycott IFFI in protest against threats
The actor criticised the fraternity for its silence on the issue.
Actor Shabana Azmi on Saturday asked the film industry to boycott the International Film Festival of India in protest against the Rajput Karni Sena’s threats to actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their upcoming film Padmavati. The Rajput group had said that it would cut off Padukone’s nose and behead Bhansali if the film was released.
In a tweet, Azmi criticised the film industry for its silence on the threats. “Smriti Irani is preparing for IFFI. That’s possible only because the film industry brings such acclaim to it, but keeps quiet about Padmavati!,” said Azmi.
“The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati”, she added.
The Karni Sena has been protesting against what it deems a historically inaccurate portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the movie, and asked for a ban on the film. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday urged the Centre to ensure that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is not released without the changes that have been demanded by the Sena and other groups.
In a letter to Smriti Irani, Raje suggested that a committee should be formed comprising historians, film personalities and the “aggrieved party”. The committee should discuss the film and its plot and suggest amendments, she added.