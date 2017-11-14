Manmohan Singh to receive Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace
As the prime minister for 10 years, he led India to an era of ‘rapid economic and social change’, the trust that gives the award said.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be given the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2017, PTI reported. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said an international jury, headed by former President Pranab Mukherjee, unanimously chose Singh for the award.
The news comes on the day of Indira Gandhi’s 100th birth anniversary. The award was instituted in 1986.
“The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development is awarded to Manmohan Singh for his leadership of the country and his achievements during the momentous 10 years from 2004 to 2014, for his contributions to the cause of economic and social development, for improving India’s stature in the world and its relationship with the neighbours and the leading nations of the world, and for his dedication to the security and well being of ordinary citizens regardless of their faith, caste, region or language,” the trust’s Secretary Suman Dubey said on Saturday.
The trust also credited Singh with being only the third Indian prime minister to complete two full terms in office and for inking the nuclear deal with the United States. It said Singh played a pivotal role in ushering economic reforms into the country in the 1990s and also leading India in achieving the highest sustained economic growth rate since Independence.