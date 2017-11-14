Zimbabwe’s ruling party ousts Robert Mugabe from leadership
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa replaced the 93-year-old, who has till noon on Monday to resign as president or face impeachment.
The Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, the ruling party in the African country, has replaced Presideny Robert Mugabe with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured above) as its leader. It said the 93-year-old must resign as the head of state by noon on Monday, failing which the party will begin the process to impeach him, AP reported.
Zanu-PF also expelled First Lady Grace Mugabe, Minister for Higher Education Jonathan Moyo, Environment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and 38 other leaders.
All ten provincial units of the party asked the first lady to step down as the leader of the Women’s League, as well.
Mugabe is scheduled to meet military leaders, who on November 16 intervened to stop him from appointing his wife as his successor, the BBC reported.
A mediation team, led by Roman Catholic priest Father Fidelis Mukonori, has been set up to assist in talks between Mugabe and the military and political leaders running the country now. The others on the panel are Aaron Nhepera, the acting director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation, and the presidential Press Secretary George Charmba, Bulawayo 24 News reported.
Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare and other towns across the country on Saturday to celebrate Mugabe’s fall from power. The people cheered the military and demanded the former leader’s resignation.