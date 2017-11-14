The big news: Viacom18 defers Padmavati’s release as protests continue, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was ousted from the ruling party, and Congress said it has settled differences with Hardik Patel’s group.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Padmavati maker Viacom18 defers film’s release: A Haryana BJP leader announced a Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
- Zimbabwe’s ruling party ousts Robert Mugabe from leadership: Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa replaced the 93-year-old, who has till noon on Monday to resign as president or face impeachment.
- Congress says it has settled differences with Hardik Patel’s Patidar outfit: The Gujarat Election Commission has ordered an investigation into an alleged communal video released ahead of the polls.
- Indian Army says it has killed 190 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year, 110 of them foreigners: The state police are investigating the Islamic State’s claim that it carried out the attack in Srinagar, in which an officer was killed.
- Top United States general says he will resist any unlawful nuclear strike order from Donald Trump: General John Hyten, who heads the US Strategic Command, said those who implement an illegal order could face life in prison.
- Over 200 government websites publicly displayed details of Aadhaar users, says UIDAI: The data was removed from those websites after the breach was noticed, the authority said in a reply to an RTI.
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath warns criminals, says they will either be jailed or killed in encounters: The BJP leader claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state has improved since his government took charge in March.
- Signals from missing Argentine Navy vessel raise hope that 44 on board are alive: Defence Ministry: Several failed ‘satellite calls’ were detected from the ARA San Juan submarine, the government said.
- Bihar medical college fines 54 students Rs 25,000 each for ragging: The Darbhanga college fined the second-year students for hazing their juniors and first-year students for not naming the guilty.
- Manmohan Singh to receive Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace: As the prime minister for 10 years, he led India to an era of ‘rapid economic and social change’, the trust that gives the award said.