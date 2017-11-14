International News

Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe refuses to step down, defies growing clamour for his resignation

In a live television address from the State House Office, he said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December.

by 
President of Zimbabwe and Chairman of the African Union Robert Mugabe. | Kremlin CC BY

Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe on Sunday refused to step down, defying the growing clamour for his resignation, reported BBC.

In a live television address from the State House Office, Mugabe said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December. “The [ruling Zanu-PF] party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes,” he added.

This came hours after the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, the ruling party in the African country, replaced Mugabe with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its leader. The party had given the 93-year-old leader time till Monday noon to resign as the head of state, failing which it will begin the process to impeach him.

Mugabe said the Army’s operation did not “challenge my authority as head of state, not even as commander in chief”. On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces took over the headquarters of state broadcaster ZBC, and detained Mugabe and his family at their home.

Mugabe, however, added that he acknowledged the concerns of the Army and the party. “Whatever the pros and cons of how they [the Army] went about their operation, I, as commander-in-chief, do acknowledge their concerns.” He urged Zimbabweans to embrace harmony and comradeship. “We must learn to forgive and resolve contradictions, real or perceived, in a comradely Zimbabwean spirit,” said Mugabe.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was baffled. “It’s not just me, it’s the whole nation. He’s playing a game,” he told Reuters. “He is trying to manipulate everyone. He has let the whole nation down.” Chris Mutsvangwa, head of the war veterans’ association, said Mugabe’s speech has nothing to do with realities. “We will go for impeachment and we are calling people back to the streets,” he told AFP.

On Saturday, thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare and other towns across the country to celebrate Mugabe’s fall from power. The people cheered the military and demanded the former leader’s resignation.

Mugabe’s government has been accused of several human rights violations. He is also accused of maladministration, which has led to a collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy and healthcare system, among other administrative failures.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.