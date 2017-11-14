Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe refuses to step down, defies growing clamour for his resignation

Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe on Sunday refused to step down, defying the growing clamour for his resignation, reported BBC.

In a live television address from the State House Office, Mugabe said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December. “The [ruling Zanu-PF] party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes,” he added.

This came hours after the Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, the ruling party in the African country, replaced Mugabe with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its leader. The party had given the 93-year-old leader time till Monday noon to resign as the head of state, failing which it will begin the process to impeach him.

Mugabe said the Army’s operation did not “challenge my authority as head of state, not even as commander in chief”. On Wednesday, Zimbabwe’s Defence Forces took over the headquarters of state broadcaster ZBC, and detained Mugabe and his family at their home.

Mugabe, however, added that he acknowledged the concerns of the Army and the party. “Whatever the pros and cons of how they [the Army] went about their operation, I, as commander-in-chief, do acknowledge their concerns.” He urged Zimbabweans to embrace harmony and comradeship. “We must learn to forgive and resolve contradictions, real or perceived, in a comradely Zimbabwean spirit,” said Mugabe.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said he was baffled. “It’s not just me, it’s the whole nation. He’s playing a game,” he told Reuters. “He is trying to manipulate everyone. He has let the whole nation down.” Chris Mutsvangwa, head of the war veterans’ association, said Mugabe’s speech has nothing to do with realities. “We will go for impeachment and we are calling people back to the streets,” he told AFP.

On Saturday, thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare and other towns across the country to celebrate Mugabe’s fall from power. The people cheered the military and demanded the former leader’s resignation.

Mugabe’s government has been accused of several human rights violations. He is also accused of maladministration, which has led to a collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy and healthcare system, among other administrative failures.