quick reads

The big news: Congress paves way for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as its chief, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Clashes erupted over seat sharing in upcoming Gujarat elections, and Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe refused to step down.

by 
File photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Congress Working Committee passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi next party president: If he is the only candidate in the fray for the December election, the party will announce his candidature on the last date of filing of nominations.
  2. After Congress says it has settled differences with Patidar outfit, clashes erupt across Gujarat: They allegedly fought over seat sharing after the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates on Sunday night for the Assembly polls.
  3. Robert Mugabe refuses to step down, defies growing clamour for his resignation: In a live television address from the State House Office, he said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December.
  4. Defence Ministry likely to scrap $500 million deal with Israel, says report: The move is seen as an effort to make India a defence manufacturing hub as the ministry has asked DRDO to develop the missile indigenously.
  5. Padmavati maker Viacom18 defers film’s release: A Haryana BJP leader announced a Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
  6. Armed robbers who held Indian consul general’s family hostage in Durban will be arrested soon, says MEA: Consul General Shashank Vikram’s five-year-old son was reportedly held at gunpoint as robbers stole jewellery and cash from their residence on November 16.
  7. NCW to summon Shashi Tharoor for mocking Miss World’s name: The Congress leader attacked Centre’s note ban, and said the BJP should have realised the home currency dominates as ‘even our Chhillar has become Miss World’.
  8. Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
  9. Rising vegetable prices, increased demand make eggs costlier in many parts of the country: In most retail markets, eggs have gone up to Rs 7 a piece from Rs 5.
  10. Adityanath says ‘Kairana-like incidents’ will not recur in Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Hukum Singh had earlier claimed that 346 families were forced to leave the town because of threats and extortion by ‘a particular community’.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.