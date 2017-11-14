The big news: Congress paves way for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as its chief, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Clashes erupted over seat sharing in upcoming Gujarat elections, and Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe refused to step down.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress Working Committee passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi next party president: If he is the only candidate in the fray for the December election, the party will announce his candidature on the last date of filing of nominations.
- After Congress says it has settled differences with Patidar outfit, clashes erupt across Gujarat: They allegedly fought over seat sharing after the Congress released its first list of 77 candidates on Sunday night for the Assembly polls.
- Robert Mugabe refuses to step down, defies growing clamour for his resignation: In a live television address from the State House Office, he said he would preside over the ruling party’s congress in December.
- Defence Ministry likely to scrap $500 million deal with Israel, says report: The move is seen as an effort to make India a defence manufacturing hub as the ministry has asked DRDO to develop the missile indigenously.
- Padmavati maker Viacom18 defers film’s release: A Haryana BJP leader announced a Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
- Armed robbers who held Indian consul general’s family hostage in Durban will be arrested soon, says MEA: Consul General Shashank Vikram’s five-year-old son was reportedly held at gunpoint as robbers stole jewellery and cash from their residence on November 16.
- NCW to summon Shashi Tharoor for mocking Miss World’s name: The Congress leader attacked Centre’s note ban, and said the BJP should have realised the home currency dominates as ‘even our Chhillar has become Miss World’.
- Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
- Rising vegetable prices, increased demand make eggs costlier in many parts of the country: In most retail markets, eggs have gone up to Rs 7 a piece from Rs 5.
- Adityanath says ‘Kairana-like incidents’ will not recur in Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Hukum Singh had earlier claimed that 346 families were forced to leave the town because of threats and extortion by ‘a particular community’.