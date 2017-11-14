food price rice

Rising vegetable prices, increased demand make eggs costlier in many parts of the country

In most retail markets, eggs have gone up to Rs 7 a piece from Rs 5.

by 
Creative Commons

The cost of eggs in most parts of the country have surged over the last few weeks –
the price now is almost Rs 7 an egg, up by Rs 2.

Poultry farmers in the Pune region are selling eggs at Rs 585 for every 100 pieces, which means retail customers buy it for Rs 6.5 to Rs 7.5 a piece, according to The Indian Express. Other reports indicate that the situation is similar in Hyderabad, Delhi-National Capital Region, Kolkata, Punjab and Jharkhand.

In contrast, the prices of broiler chicken have gone down from Rs 90 to under Rs 60 per kg.

Manufacturers of egg products said higher prices at this time of the year is common, but added that it was abnormally high this time. “Egg prices usually rise at this time due to winter demand, while broiler rates fall because supply goes up with the birds taking less time to reach slaughter weight,”an egg products manufacturer from Tamil Nadu’s Erode district was quoted as saying. “But we have never seen this kind of price spiral in eggs before.”

Raju Bhosale, executive member of the National Egg Coordination Committee said that the prices have risen because of an estimated 15%-increase in demand. “When vegetables turn costly, people switch to eggs, pushing up its rates as well. This is simple substitution effect,” Bhosale told the daily.

The prices are likely to be high till February or March, according to Business Standard.

Agribusiness firm Godrej Agrovet’s Managing Director Balram Yadav said eggs were also in short supply due to lower production. “The supply deficit is likely to continue for a few more months and the price would remain firm till February or March,” he said. The prices may even move up further by Rs 1 a piece, he added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.