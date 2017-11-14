cow politics

Meerut: UP Police take injured cow to hospital as fear of vigilantes looms large

The police action came six days after the animal’s owner sent distress tweets to Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and other BJP leaders.

by 
Representative Image | PTI

The Meerut Police on Sunday helped in transporting a seven-year-old injured cow to a veterinary hospital in Bareilly. The police action came six days after the cow’s owner, Jyoti Thakur, began to send distress tweets to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, The Indian Express reported.

Thakur said nobody was ready to help her ferry the cow to the hospital because of the fear of cow vigilantes. The animal was injured on October 28 and could not stand on her own despite getting medical attention.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini visited Thakur’s residence at Lala Mohammadpur village on Sunday, and made arrangements to ferry the cow to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly. “After the documents were arranged, a police team and a rescue team arrived to help Moni [the cow] on to the truck,” Thakur said. She added that workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had also helped to move the animal.

Two police constables accompanied Thakur and her father to the hospital with the cow, The Times of India reported. “The purpose of our going with them was to avoid any untoward incident in the form of attacks by gau rakshaks on the way,” constable Rampal Singh told the daily. “With police protection, the possibility [of such incidents] is completely ruled out.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
