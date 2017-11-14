Tamil Nadu: Ramadoss invites parties to ally with Pattali Makkal Katchi ahead of next election
The invitation, however, was not extended to the BJP, DMK and the AIADMK.
Tamil Nadu’s Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss on Sunday invited political parties in the state to join him for the next elections, The Hindu reported. The state is expected to go to polls in 2020-21.
The invitation, however, was not extended to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. “We are ready to lead a coalition,” Ramadoss said at a press conference in Chennai. “Both of the corrupt parties – AIADMK and DMK – should not come to power.”
The leader added that all other parties, including the Left, were welcome. “The communists can also come. They are delivering a corruption-free government in Kerala.”
Ramadoss added that anyone who is an Indian citizen can enter politics, in reference to actor Kamal Haasan’s expected foray. “I have never said actors should not come to politics...They should be Indian citizens, that’s all.”
He also said that the Income Tax searches that were carried out on the premises of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s home in Chennai’s Poes Garden and jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her followers in many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states were due for a long time.
“These raids should have been conducted long ago, even before the special court pronounced its verdict in the disproportionate assets case,” he added.