BK Bansal case: SC seeks CBI reply on allegation that officers tortured family who committed suicide
The former bureaucrat, who was accused of graft, had named agency officers in his suicide note last year. His wife and two children had also committed suicide.
The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Central Bureau of Investigation two weeks to respond about why the wife and daughter of an arrested bureaucrat committed suicide soon after the agency raided their home in New Delhi last year, ANI reported.
Bal Kishan Bansal, an official in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was arrested by the CBI in July 2016 while taking a bribe. Within a week, his wife and daughter were found hanging in their east Delhi home. Two months later, Bansal himself committed suicide, along with his son, while out on bail.
In his suicide note, Bansal had alleged that a deputy inspector-general of the CBI along with two women officers and a constable had tortured his wife and daughter during investigation. His son, in his own suicide note, accused another CBI officer of “mentally and physically” torturing him.
“I am distressed at my wife and daughter’s suicide/murder by the CBI,” Bansal’s note said, according to the Hindustan Times. “I have no desire to live and am taking my life.”
The CBI had concluded that none of its officials tortured or harassed the Bansals during the investigation, India Today reported.