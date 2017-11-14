quick reads

The big news: CBFC refuses to expedite ‘Padmavati’ certification process, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Ex-Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi died after being in a coma for over 8 years, and the Congress announced dates for party president polls

by 
Viacom18 Motion Pictures

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Censor board turns down filmmakers’ plea to speed up certification process for PadmavatiThe Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition asking that ‘objectionable scenes’ in the movie be deleted before its release.  
  2. Former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies at 72: He has been in coma since 2008 when he suffered a major stroke.
  3. Congress’ schedule for presidential election is out, Rahul Gandhi might contest unopposedSonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president.
  4. Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
  5. In Manipur, editorial columns go blank in protest against burning of newspaper by BJP Yuva Morcha: The BJP activists had burnt copies of ‘Poknapham’ on Saturday after it described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘cattle thief’.
  6. Police orders inquiry into ‘love jihad’ pamphlets at Jaipur fair: The organisers of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair have distanced themselves from the controversy.
  7. Family raises questions over suspicious death of judge presiding over Sohrabuddin case, reports Caravan: The family of Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, who died in 2014, says there are number of unanswered questions surrounding his death.
  8. RJD chief Lalu Yadav predicts early Lok Sabha polls, dares government to send him to jail: The former Bihar chief minister said his writ ran large even in prisons.
  9. Delhi HC asks telecom ministry, Vodafone to reply to Mukul Roy’s phone tapping allegations: The BJP leaders told the court that his conversations on four mobile numbers and a landline were being intercepted.
  10. Turkey bans all LGBT events in Ankara to ‘prevent public hostility’: Though homosexuality is legal in Turkey, queer individuals have often complained of harassment, abuse and animosity.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.