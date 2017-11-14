The big news: CBFC refuses to expedite ‘Padmavati’ certification process, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ex-Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi died after being in a coma for over 8 years, and the Congress announced dates for party president polls
A look at the headlines right now:
- Censor board turns down filmmakers’ plea to speed up certification process for Padmavati: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition asking that ‘objectionable scenes’ in the movie be deleted before its release.
- Former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies at 72: He has been in coma since 2008 when he suffered a major stroke.
- Congress’ schedule for presidential election is out, Rahul Gandhi might contest unopposed: Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president.
- Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
- In Manipur, editorial columns go blank in protest against burning of newspaper by BJP Yuva Morcha: The BJP activists had burnt copies of ‘Poknapham’ on Saturday after it described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘cattle thief’.
- Police orders inquiry into ‘love jihad’ pamphlets at Jaipur fair: The organisers of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair have distanced themselves from the controversy.
- Family raises questions over suspicious death of judge presiding over Sohrabuddin case, reports Caravan: The family of Brijgopal Harkishan Loya, who died in 2014, says there are number of unanswered questions surrounding his death.
- RJD chief Lalu Yadav predicts early Lok Sabha polls, dares government to send him to jail: The former Bihar chief minister said his writ ran large even in prisons.
- Delhi HC asks telecom ministry, Vodafone to reply to Mukul Roy’s phone tapping allegations: The BJP leaders told the court that his conversations on four mobile numbers and a landline were being intercepted.
- Turkey bans all LGBT events in Ankara to ‘prevent public hostility’: Though homosexuality is legal in Turkey, queer individuals have often complained of harassment, abuse and animosity.