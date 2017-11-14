The business wrap: High demand, costlier vegetables push up price of eggs, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, and the Euro slid to a 3-month low against yen after Germany’s alliance talks failed.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Rising vegetable prices, increased demand make eggs costlier in many parts of the country: In most retail markets, eggs have gone up to Rs 7 a piece from Rs 5.
- Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after day of ups and downs: The Indian rupee was 7 paise lower against the dollar since Friday, at 65.09.
- Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
- Despite Moody’s rating upgrade, Indian economy ‘not out of woods’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for its ‘undue haste’ in implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime.
- Part of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line gets conditional approval, likely to open by November-end: The route will connect Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi.
- Vijay Mallya now sued by Diageo for alleged breach of contract: The liquor company has filed proceedings to get back the $40 million it paid the Kingfisher chief as part of his payout in 2016.
- Indian Oil launches nation’s first electric charging station: This is a big leap towards contributing to the vision of ‘Green India’, the state-owned oil refiner said in a statement.