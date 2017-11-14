quick reads

The business wrap: High demand, costlier vegetables push up price of eggs, and six other top stories

Other headlines: Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher, and the Euro slid to a 3-month low against yen after Germany’s alliance talks failed.

A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

  1. Rising vegetable prices, increased demand make eggs costlier in many parts of the country: In most retail markets, eggs have gone up to Rs 7 a piece from Rs 5.  
  2. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after day of ups and downs: The Indian rupee was 7 paise lower against the dollar since Friday, at 65.09.
  3. Euro slides to three-month low against yen after German chancellor says coalition talks have failed: The European currency also declined over 0.4% against the US dollar.
  4. Despite Moody’s rating upgrade, Indian economy ‘not out of woods’, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister also criticised the Centre for its ‘undue haste’ in implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime.
  5. Part of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line gets conditional approval, likely to open by November-end: The route will connect Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in South Delhi.  
  6. Vijay Mallya now sued by Diageo for alleged breach of contract: The liquor company has filed proceedings to get back the $40 million it paid the Kingfisher chief as part of his payout in 2016.  
  7. Indian Oil launches nation’s first electric charging station: This is a big leap towards contributing to the vision of ‘Green India’, the state-owned oil refiner said in a statement.
