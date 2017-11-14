Kerala Women’s Commission chief once again stopped from meeting Hadiya
MC Josephine wanted to go over Hadiya’s travel plans and security arrangements for her trip to Delhi next week, when she will appear before the Supreme Court.
The chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission on Monday was, once again, not allowed to meet Hadiya, whose marriage to a Muslim man set off a legal and political storm over the past few months. Hadiya’s father did not allow MC Josephine to meet her last week, as well.
On Monday, Josephine visited their house in Kottayam district to go over Hadiya’s travel plans and security arrangements for her trip to New Delhi next week. Hadiya will appear before the Supreme Court on November 27.
Josephine has sought a report from the district police chief regarding the security arrangements for the trip.
Case history
Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, married Shafin Jahan in 2016 after converting to Islam. The Kerala High Court annulled their marriage in May, acting on a petition filed by Hadiya’s father Ashokan, and ordered Hadiya to be placed in her parents’ custody. She has been in her father’s house since then.
Hadiya’s father had told the court that he feared radical Muslim organisations would take his daughter abroad and make her join the Islamic State group. He also accused Jahan of being involved in terror activities.
In August, Jahan challenged the High Court’s decision in the Supreme Court, which held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.