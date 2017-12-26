Vidarbha Cricket Association announces Rs 5 crore reward for victorious Ranji team

Vidarbha Cricket Association president Anand Jaiswal, on Monday, announced that the newly crowned Ranji Trophy champions will be richer by Rs 5 crore, which will be distributed among the players as well as the support staff.
“The players will be felicitated by the state association. The Vidarbha Cricket Association will be distributing Rs 3 crore among its players. Also the winners’ prize money of Rs 2 crore will also be distributed among the players,” Jaiswal said.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India CEO Rahul Johri also congratulated the champion team.
Acting president CK Khanna also congratulated the victorious team. “It has been a tremendous performance by the Vidarbha team. I congratulate them on their stupendous show,” Khanna said.
Vidarbha, led by Faiz Fazal, became the Ranji champions for the first time in their history after beating Delhi by 9 wickets at Indore.