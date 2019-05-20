The Bahujan Samaj Party said its chief Mayawati will not come to Delhi on Monday for any meeting with Opposition leaders, reported ANI. This comes a day after exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

“Mayawati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow,” Mayawati’s aide Satish Chandra Mishra told ANI. Earlier there were reports that Mayawati was scheduled to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting between Mayawati and the Congress leaders was reportedly arranged by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Telugu Desam Party leader met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on Sunday and is likely to hold talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. Banerjee had dismissed all exit poll predictions as gossip on Sunday.

Mayawati, however, met her alliance partner and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday, reported PTI. Apart from suggesting a return of the NDA government, the exit polls also suggested that SP-BSP-RLD alliance will do better than 2014 when the BJP had bagged 73 out of 80 seats in the seats. However, the saffron party is likely to offset the loss by increasing its tally in West Bengal.