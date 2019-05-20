Two gangsters were killed in a shootout between two rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station in Delhi on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported. The deceased were identified as Parveen Gehlot and Vikas Dalal, both history-sheeters who have served time in jail, reports said.

Gehlot was killed during the shootout, while Dalal was gunned down by a policeman. The incident occurred around 4 pm when three men in a car intercepted Gehlot’s vehicle and opened fire at him. Soon after the gunfight broke out, personnel in a police control room van nearby intervened and opened fire.

Officials said two people involved in the gunfight fled but that they have confirmed their identities and will arrest them soon. A murder case has been registered at Bindapur police station, a police officer said.

Gehlot and Dalal were members of a gang led by jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal, but turned enemies after a property dispute in Haryana, an unidentified police officer told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the incident caused panic on the streets. Video footage showed traffic halting behind the two cars during the firing and people hiding behind metro pillars. “The sound of gunshots caught the attention of the PCR staff and a constable, Naresh, decided to take on the criminals,” Madhup Tiwari, joint commissioner of police (western range), told Hindustan Times. “Constable Naresh jumped across the road divider and challenged the attackers. One of them, who later turned out to be Dalal, responded by firing in his direction. Reacting in self defence, the policeman used his gun to fire three rounds at Dalal.”

This is purportedly the fifth gangwar-related incident in the city in over a month, The Times of India reported.