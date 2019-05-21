The big news: Opposition leaders to meet EC today to discuss VVPAT checks, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Nath said he can prove his MP government’s majority, and Arun Jaitley claimed voters no longer trust alliances made up of former rivals.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Opposition stands united,’ says Chandrababu Naidu after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Some Opposition leaders will meet the Election Commission today to talk about tallying paper trail of votes, or VVPATs, with electronic voting machine figures. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi asked Congress workers to ignore exit polls and remain alert outside counting centres.
- Kamal Nath says Congress is willing to prove its majority in Madhya Pradesh: The chief minister said his government has no problem with a floor test after the BJP urged the governor to convene a special session of the Assembly.
- Day after exit poll predictions, Arun Jaitley says voters no longer trust ‘coalition of rivals’: Edappadi Palaniswami dismissed exit poll projections and said the AIADMK and its allies will win all seats in TN. Indian markets, meanwhile, closed at record highs after exit polls predicted an NDA sweep.
- MJ Akbar denies he met Priya Ramani in hotel room, cross-examination to continue on July 6: Akbar denied all allegations against him during the cross-examination in the court on Monday.
- Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy suggests law to regulate media, asks if politicians are ‘so easy to be mocked’: The Janata Dal (Secular) leader criticised news channels for what he called ‘belittling of politicians’ in their satire programmes.
- Pragya Thakur takes vow of silence for three days to ‘atone’ for hurting sentiments: Last week, the Bhopal candidate claimed that Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was a ‘deshbhakt’ or patriot.
- NCW issues notice to Vivek Oberoi for tweet linking exit polls to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s life: Meanwhile, the actor and Nitin Gadkari launched the new poster of ‘PM Narendra Modi’.
- India adopts new standards for defining kilogram, kelvin, mole and ampere: A global resolution to redefine four of the seven base units was accepted in a conference in Paris last November, and it came into force on Monday.
- Donald Trump’s ‘genocidal taunts’ will not end Iran, says Foreign Minister Javad Zarif: On Sunday, Trump had said: ‘If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.’
- Eiffel Tower evacuated and closed after man spotted scaling the structure: An unidentified official said the evacuation was standard procedure.