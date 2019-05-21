Many Delhi Metro passengers were left stranded on Tuesday morning after services were disrupted on the Yellow Line due to a technical glitch at Chhattarpur station, PTI reported.

In an update at 12.25 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter that train movement had partially been normalised between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur, and single line was operational. It also added that 16 officials were working urgently to rectify the problem.

Train movement partially normalised between Qutub Minar and Chhattarpur. Single line operational at the moment. We will keep you updated. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 21, 2019

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest routes of the Delhi Metro and connects Samaypur Badli in the north of Delhi to Huda City Centre in Gurugram.

An official said that trains are being run in loops temporarily – between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar. There will be no train movement between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar till the snag is resolved, the official said.

The Delhi Metro also ran feeder bus services between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar to help the passengers at the metro stations.

Meanwhile, many commuters took to Twitter to share pictures and videos to show the chaos at metro stations. Traffic jams were also reported around metro stations in Delhi and Gurugram.

#delhimetro is running till qutab minor, feeder bus from there to sultanpur. Too much rush at qutab minor, skip office and go home. pic.twitter.com/prt2mR2BzW — Gyan University (@gyan_university) May 21, 2019