Karnataka Congress leader Roshan Baig on Tuesday said state party president Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party general secretary KC Venugopal should be held responsible “if the party comes up with a below par performance in the [Lok Sabha] elections”, reported ANI.

Baig’s comments come after the exit polls predicted a debacle for the Congress-led United Progessive Alliance. For Karnataka, most exit polls have said that the BJP will win around 18 to 20 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Baig even called Venugopal a buffoon. “I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi ji,” he told ANI. “Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show of Gundu Rao...The result is this.”

Baig alleged that portfolios in the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government “were sold” and minorities were ignored. “How can I blame Kumaraswamy for it?” he asked. “He wasn’t allowed to function in this government. From day one, Siddaramaiah had said ‘I am going to be the chief minister’. You have gone to their doorstep to form the government.”

Baig alleged that Christians and Muslims have been used. “No seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka, they were ignored,” he added. On Monday, Baig had hinted at quitting the party, and appealed to Muslims to compromise with the situation if the NDA returns to power. “Where we will not get respect, we will not want to remain there,” he had said, according to PTI. “If someone makes us sit with love and affection, we will sit with them.”

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara dismissed Baig’s comments as his personal opinion. “It is his personal opinion, not party’s opinion or assessment,” he told ANI. Parameshwara said Baig wanted to contest from Bangalore but was not given a ticket. “That can be one of the reasons behind this,” he said, according to India Today. “As a senior leader, he must have made some observations and it is his purely his opinion. These statements will be noticed by the senior leadership.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the party will take action against Baig when the time comes. “It’s unbecoming of a politician of his stature to be speaking like this,” Rao told ANI. “It ranks of pure political opportunism.”

Baig’s comments come as Venugopal is likely to meet Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday evening. “He [Venugopal] has to be well prepared to counter any possibilities after the election results,” said Parameshwara. “[BS] Yeddyurappa and a few others have been saying that this government will go. We have to take note of this and ensure we keep our MLAs together.”