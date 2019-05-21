Businessman Robert Vadra, an accused in a money laundering case, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking permission to travel abroad, PTI reported. Vadra is Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband.

His counsel requested Special judge Arvind Kumar to ensure that the details of his itinerary are not shared with a third party citing security reasons.

Since the lead counsel was not available today, it was requested that the plea be taken up on May 24.

On April 1, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court granted Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora anticipatory bail in the case. Kumar had then imposed restrictions on Vadra’s travel and said he must seek permission before flying abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a case against the businessman. The investigation is related to allegations that Vadra used laundered money to buy real estate in the United Kingdom. Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi several times for questioning in February. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the property, worth £1.9 million (Rs 17.5 crore), was bought using profits from “criminal acts”. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had also targeted the Congress over the allegations against Vadra.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case, alleging that he was being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution”, which he said was politically motivated.

He is also being investigated in the Bikaner land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.