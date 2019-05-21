The Tripura government on Tuesday suspended six State Rifles personnel for their alleged role in the assault of two Indian Army jawans, PTI reported.

Unidentified officials identified the injured jawans as Madhya Pradesh resident Bhojveer Singh Chauhan, and Jagdish Singh Chaura. One of them sustained serious injuries.

A commandant of Tripura State Rifles, identified as Ratiranjan Debnath, was suspended on Monday while five personnel of the 12th battalion – Naib Subedar Bipul Ranjan De, Havildar Kamal Paul, Havildar Raju Dhar, Naik Maheswar Das and Naik Satyabrata Sinha – were suspended the day before, said Department of General Administration’s Deputy Secretary Animesh Das. The commandant of the sixth Battalion of Tripura State Rifles, Jitendra Debbarma, has been given the additional charge of 12th Battalion, The North East Today reported.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s media adviser Sanjay Mishra said departmental proceedings have been initiated, and a thorough review would be conducted soon.