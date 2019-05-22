The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh plans to reopen a murder case from 2007 in which Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pragya Singh Thakur is among the accused, PTI reported on Tuesday. Thakur was the candidate from Bhopal seat, against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh.

Thakur and seven others were acquitted in the case, which pertains to the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sunil Joshi, due to lack of evidence. Joshi was shot dead in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

Thakur is also accused in the Malegaon blasts case, and is currently out on bail. According to exit polls, she might win in Bhopal. The BJP was hugely criticised for nominating her. Thakur has made several incendiary comments during her campaign, but the party has stood by her nomination.

State Law Minister PC Sharma said they would seek a legal opinion on Sunil Joshi’s murder case. “The district collector should have sent the report to the law department instead of deciding that there was no need to move a higher court,” PTI quoted him as saying.

The BJP has called the Congress’ decision politics of revenge. “It looks like the MP government is going to take this decision because Pragya Thakur contested the election as BJP candidate against Congress’ Digvijaya Singh,” said state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal.

