Four MBBS students of Greater Noida’s Sharda University were killed while one was injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Tuesday. The car the five were in lost control and crashed into a stationary mini-truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, The Indian Express reported.

The injured student, Aanchal Rana from the state’s Moradabad district, was first taken to a hospital in Baghpat city and then to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi, the police said.

The four students who died were identified as Kant Dhingra and Karishma Dhingra from Ludhiana in Punjab, Abhishek Soni from Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, and Mohammed Shoaib from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.

“The accident took place at around 9 am,” Rajiv Pratap Singh, the Circle Officer of Baghpat’s Kherka city, told The Times of India. “It seems that Kant Dhingra, who was behind the wheel, dozed off and rammed the truck. The car was travelling at a high speed due to which the vehicle turned turtle. Four students died on the spot.” The police said the five were were returning from a holiday in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Chandinagar police station’s Station House Officer Umesh Roria said the four students “died on impact”. “One of the eyewitnesses at the spot said the car was travelling at a speed of about 120-130 kmph,” he told the Hindustan Times. “Suddenly, the driver applied brakes, probably after the driver saw a mini-truck parked on the left.”

The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the students’ families have been informed, but no case has been filed yet.

Rana and Soni stayed on the university’s Indira Hospital premises while the rest lived in in a paying guest accommodation, said the university administration. “They had not informed the university management about their journey,” Ajit Kumar, joint registrar and public relations officer of Sharda University, told the Hindustan Times. “On Tuesday, we received information about the accident and we immediately sent a team to Baghpat to facilitate the process.”