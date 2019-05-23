Elections with Scroll: Counting of votes begins, NDA leads in early trends
The fate of more than 8,000 candidates across 542 seats will be decided today.
Voting in India’s seven-phase General Elections concluded on May 19, and the results will be out today. Counting of votes begins at 8 am and will continue through the day.
More than 8,000 candidates contested 542 seats over seven phases beginning more than a month ago on April 11. Over 67% of the electorate turned up to cast their votes, a slight bump from the turnout back in 2014.
The big question is whether the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power, either with a majority or in a coalition, or whether an array of Opposition parties, led by the Congress, will manage a victory instead.
Most exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to secure a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections. They showed that the BJP is likely to lose seats in comparison to the 282 it managed alone in 2014, but its coalition will have enough to cross the majority mark of 272. The Congress will gain in its tally, but will be short of what it would need, the forecasts showed.
You can read our election news coverage here, and Scroll.in’s in-depth reportage here.
Live updates
- More than 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, and over 67% of the electorate had turned up to cast their votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among important contestants in this election. Click here for other key races in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
- Here we are tracking the votes being counted in the core and mostly Hindi-speaking states, where the Bharatiya Janata Party scored huge victories in the 2014 General Elections – Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
- While much of the country is focused on North India, here we look at the 2019 Lok Sabha races in the five southern states, which are a much more complex mix of established powers, new parties and young leaders hoping to make a mark.
- In focus is also East India, where the BJP is hoping to make major gains. This region, which includes West Bengal, Odisha and the seven states of the North East, especially Assam, accounts for 87 Lok Sabha seats.
- We also have more analytical coverage of voting here, as our reporters provide their insights on the numbers trickling in. This blog will help you follow what’s happening across the country, but with more nuance and context.
- The focus on the Lok Sabha elections has taken the spotlight away from four Assembly polls – Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. However, these state elections may lead to shifts political power in key states. Will the BJP take Odisha? Will Chandrababu Naidu hold on to Andhra Pradesh?
Other election coverage:
- Shreya Roy Chowdhury and Mridula Chari report on The Silent Army – the five million workers who pull off the Indian elections.
- Aarefa Johari and Nayantara Narayanan travelled to find out in Half the Vote, a series that brought to you the stories and perspectives of women – only women – on life and politics.
- Will BJP win again under Modi? Supriya Sharma travelled to the party’s strongholds to find out as part of The Modi Voter series.
- Rohan Venkataramakrishnan writes about the ten challenges India will face no matter who wins the elections. They range from the water crisis to rural distress to terrible education outcomes.
- You can read our election news coverage here, and Scroll.in’s in-depth reportage here.