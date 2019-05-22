The big news: Centre cautions states about violence on counting day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The EC rejected Opposition’s demand on VVPAT verification, and Sushma Swaraj said Pulwama attack made India determined to fight terrorism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre asks states to remain alert on counting day, claims calls given to ‘incite violence’: The home ministry asked states to take adequate measures where electronic voting machines are kept, and in the venues where votes are counted.
- EC says counting process will not be changed, rejects Opposition demand on VVPAT verification: The poll panel said it was not feasible to accede to the demand that VVPAT slips of randomly-selected polling stations be verified before votes are counted. BJP President Amit Shah, meanwhile, said the Opposition was tarnishing the image of India’s democracy by doubting EVMs.
- Pulwama attack, Sri Lanka blasts made India determined to fight terrorism, says Sushma Swaraj: The Union minister made the statement while addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Kyrgyzstan.
- ‘Is Supreme Court also involved in rigging?’ asks Congress leader Udit Raj: Raj said he was not levelling allegations against the top court, but only raising concerns.
- Rafale deal case petitioners say Centre ‘deliberately misled’ the Supreme Court: The petitioners labelled the government’s claim that an investigation into the deal would compromise national security as ‘self-serving’.
- Six dead and over 200 injured in violent protests in Jakarta against Widodo’s re-election: The presidential election results, which were announced on Tuesday, showed that Joko Widodo had defeated his nearest rival, winning 55.5% of the votes.
- Jammu and Kashmir administration wants President’s rule to end as soon as possible, says governor: Malik was responding to whether officials in his administration were not keen on power transfer to an elected government.
- Adani Group has decided to withdraw all defamation cases against ‘The Wire’, says report: The company had filed a civil defamation plea for an article published on SEZs, and a criminal complaint for IOCL and GAIL investments in the Adani Group.
- Security forces launched crackdown on militants after Arunachal Pradesh MLA shot dead, says Rijiju: He said military operations were not a permanent solution as they can result in ‘collateral damage’ and become human rights issues.
- Centre clears names of four judges for elevation to Supreme Court, say reports: Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna have been cleared for appointment to the top court.