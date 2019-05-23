Heartland tracker: Counting under way as BJP eyes another stellar show in stronghold
This blog brings you the counting updates from the mostly Hindi-speaking belt that lifted the BJP to a massive win in 2014.
Here, we are tracking the votes being counted in the mostly Hindi-speaking states where the Bharatiya Janata Party scored huge victories in the 2014 General Elections - Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented success in 2014 can largely be attributed to a vast belt of northern and central India, comprising mostly Hindi-speaking states. This traditional heartland of the BJP gives India as many as 273 of its 543 Lok Sabha MPs. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, 216 of the victorious candidates in these eight states belonged to the BJP. Alone accounting for 49 crore voters, these states are again key to the party’s chances of re-election.
The Congress, which has been repeatedly demoralised for much of the last five years, has just one factor to find cheer in: months before the General Elections, the BJP lost power in three of these states. The BJP may want to ignore this though, as the victory margins were wafer-thin in the two bigger states of the three – Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Only in Chhattisgarh was the Congress’ victory convincing. The state sends just 11 MPs.
In the giant state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has often claimed that it can better its 2014 record of 71 MPs. India’s most populated state, a cauldron of caste and communal considerations, has 80 seats in all, the highest share of seats in Parliament. The Congress, in 2014, was reduced to only two MPs – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
There is another factor in Uttar Pradesh though: The “mahagathbandhan”. The Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal joined hands to field candidates in all but two seats, making it a three-way contest in most places.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, running from Varanasi, is the most high-profile candidate in the state, but also the one who has the least challenge against him. Other major BJP candidates in the state include Maneka Gandhi, Jaya Prada, Rajnath Singh, Ravi Kishan and Smriti Irani. Most exit polls have predicted more seats for the NDA than for the mahagathbandhan in the state.
In Bihar, which sends 40 seats to Parliament, the BJP has compromised and given more space to its allies, fielding candidates in just 17. The state’s major candidates include the newcomer Kanhaiya Kumar of the Communist Party of India, Shatrughan Sinha of the Congress, and Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP. Exit polls have unanimously predicted a handsome win for the BJP-led NDA in the state.
In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan too, the BJP has the backing of the exit polls, while the Congress may not be able to repeat its Assembly polls performance. The most polarised election this year was in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP fielded terror accused Pragya Singh Thakur against the Congress’ Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.
The heartland is the BJP’s main voter base, and how well the party performs there will determine the ease with which it will retain power in 2019. As the votes are counted on Thursday, track the live updates from these states on this blog.
Here is the state-wise seat share for the BJP in these states in 2014:
Bihar: 22/40 seats, Chhattisgarh: 10/11 seats, Gujarat: 26/26 seats, Madhya Pradesh: 27/29 seats, Maharashtra: 23/48 seats, Jharkhand: 12/14 seats, Rajasthan: 25/25 seats, Uttar Pradesh: 71/80 seats.
Live updates
8.34 am: Early trends from Gujarat show the NDA ahead in 21 seats, and UPA in three, according to NDTV. The state has 26 seats.
8.32 am: Early trends available from Uttar Pradesh show the NDA ahead in 25 seats, Congress in two, and the mahagathbandhan in three seats, according to NDTV.
8.20 am: In Chhattisgarh, counting is going on at 27 centres, one each at every district headquarters, PTI reports.
The postal ballots are being counted first.
8.05 am: The counting of votes has started, ANI reports.
7.57 am: In a video edition of The Election Fix, we spoke to Scroll.in’s Supriya Sharma and Akash Bisht on the mood in the heartland states this election. Watch it here: Will the BJP repeat its remarkable performance in North Indian states?
For more on this topic read Supriya’s five-part series on the Modi voter, for which she travelled to BJP’s strongholds to look for answers.
7.35 am: In Uttar Pradesh, most exit polls predicted more seats for the NDA than for the mahagathbandhan of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.
Of the 80 constituencies in the state, 51 are likely to go to the NDA and 26 to the mahagathbandhan, according to Jan Ki Baat. Some others predicted 58-20, 61-18 and 65-13 in favour of the BJP. CVoter pegged 38 seats for the BJP-led alliance and 40 for the mahagathbandhan. The Congress is seen getting just two or three seats.
Nielsen’s exit poll has forecast 22 seats for the NDA and 56 for the grand alliance. Another exit poll, by ABP-CSDS, gave the NDA 22 seats and the mahagathbandhan 56.
Also read: Exit polls predict easy majority for NDA, even though BJP may lose some seats
7.15 am: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The eight states we are covering on this live blog are Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
These states send 273 members to the Lok Sabha, and in 2014, as many as 216 of these were from the BJP. In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the BJP did not lose a single seat.