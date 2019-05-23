8.34 am: In Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in 8 seats, reports News18. The Congress is leading in five seats while the BJP in one seat.

8.32 am: In Karnataka, the BJP is leading in 21 out of 28 seats and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance in five seats, reports NDTV.

8.29 am: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mandya district in Karnataka, reports The Times of India.

8.25 am: To track counting in the Hindi-speaking states where BJP scored massive victories in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, follow our Heartland Tracker. For all major updates, follow Elections with Scroll.

8.15 am: In Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil clamps prohibitory orders for 24 hours starting 5 am on Thursday to maintain law and order, reports The Hindu.

8.06 am: In Karnataka, the BJP is leading in four seats, while the Congress-JD(S) alliance is leading in two seats, reports NDTV.

7.59 am: Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, says Kerala should choose NDA at the Centre for development of the state and its welfare, reports ANI. “Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I’ll win in this election.”

Rajasekharan contested against two-time MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

7.50 am: In Karnataka, BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya say he is confident of winning. “I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country,” he tells ANI.

Tejasvi Surya is the BJP’s candidate in Bangalore South, a seat that the party has held since 1991

7.42 am: In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin says his party and the United Progressive Alliance will capture power. “Rahul Gandhi will be prime minister,” Stalin tells media.

7.38 am: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

7.24 am: Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress and Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party are in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to follow the counting. Prashant Kishor of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, is accompanying Reddy.

7.10 am: This blog will cover Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. They account for 129 seats in the Lok Sabha.